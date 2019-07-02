

CTV Kitchener





A man was killed outside of Rockwood after a vehicle fell onto him on Tuesday morning.

It happened at a private residence in the area of Fourth Line near Wellington Road 124.

Ornge air ambulance was called at around 9:30 a.m. to an incident near Guelph involving a man and a tractor, but they were called off less than an hour later.

Guelph fire and paramedic services responded to the scene. The man, who was not identified, was pronounced dead.

It’s not clear how the vehicle fell, but provincial police say it is not being considered suspicious.