Provincial Police have arrested a driver after his passenger was killed in a crash early Saturday morning.

They were both travelling in a red pickup truck on John Wise Line, between St. Thomas and Aylmer.

Around 2:15 a.m., the truck drove off the road near Springwater Road, went into a ditch and then slammed into some trees.

The 24-year-old passenger died from his injuries.

His name has not been released.

The 24-year-old driver has been charged with impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death.

Speed is also considered a factor in the crash.

“People need to understand that these are the consequences of the choices that you’re going to make if you choose to either drive drunk or high,” said OPP Const. Adam Crewdson.