

CTV Kitchener





A two-vehicle collision left one person dead and two injured east of Clinton.

It happened on Aug. 21 at approximately 2:17 p.m.

Police have determined that a car crossed over the centre line on Highway 8 east of Front Road and collided with an oncoming minivan.

The reasons are unknown.

The male driver was pronounced deceased at the scene, and a post-mortem is scheduled to take place in London on Wednesday.

Both occupants of the minivan were trapped within and had to be extricated.

The female driver was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Her male passenger remained in hospital with non-life threatening injuries, as well.

Police remained on-scene, and expected Highway 8 to remain closed between Front Road and Sanctuary Line until approximately 8:00 p.m.

The identity of the deceased has been withheld until next-of-kin has been notified.