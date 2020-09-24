KITCHENER -- A 59-year-old man is dead after a bad crash in Erin on Thursday morning.

Police say the collision happened on Trafalgar Road and involved a boom lift and a passenger vehicle.

A video posted to Twitter by the Ontario Provincial Police showed an SUV off the road with an airbag deployed.

The boom lift could be seen in the roadway with a badly damaged front end. A police cruiser in the distance blocked the road while emergency crews investigated.

It's not clear what caused the crash or whether anyone else was hurt.

Police say they are still investigating the collision. The name of the person who died has not been released, but police did say he was from Halton Hills.