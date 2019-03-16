

CTV Kitchener





OPP say a man has died after his ATV rolled on top of him in a rural area of Dunnville.

Three men were riding their ATVs near an abandoned rail line near Robinson and Moote Road around 4:38 p.m. Saturday.

One of them lost control, the machine flipped and landed on top of him.

Police say the man was wearing a helmet.

His name has not yet been released.

Police say they are in the process of notifying his family.