Man killed after ATV rolls near Dunnville
A man has died in an ATV in Dunnville. (Courtesy: OPP)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, March 16, 2019 7:31PM EDT
OPP say a man has died after his ATV rolled on top of him in a rural area of Dunnville.
Three men were riding their ATVs near an abandoned rail line near Robinson and Moote Road around 4:38 p.m. Saturday.
One of them lost control, the machine flipped and landed on top of him.
Police say the man was wearing a helmet.
His name has not yet been released.
Police say they are in the process of notifying his family.