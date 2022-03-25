Man injured while confronting younger sister's bullies: Guelph police

Guelph police have arrested three teens after a man reportedly confronted them about bullying his younger sister.

According to a news release, the 24-year-old man went to a Guelph high school on Mar. 2 where his younger sister was allegedly being bullied.

Police say there was a confrontation and the man was punched and kicked in the face and head by three teens.

He was taken to hospital and treated for a broken nose. He also had several bruises on his face.

Guelph police have charged one 16-year-old and two 15-year-olds with assault causing bodily harm.

They're set to appear in court in early April.