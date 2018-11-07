

CTV Kitchener





A man has been pronounced deceased after being seriously injured in a five-vehicle crash.

The crash happened on Oct. 25 just before 7 a.m. on Highway 24.

Ten people were hospitalized with varying injuries as a result of the crash.

One of the people injured was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

He was pronounced dead by attending physicians on Nov. 6.

Police identified the man as 40-year-old Kevin Coutts of Ingersoll.

According to a press release, the investigation was ongoing, and police said charges were pending.