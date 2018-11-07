Featured
Man injured in five-vehicle crash dies in hospital
The aftermath of a five-vehicle collision on Highway 24 on Thursday morning.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, November 7, 2018 3:15PM EST
A man has been pronounced deceased after being seriously injured in a five-vehicle crash.
The crash happened on Oct. 25 just before 7 a.m. on Highway 24.
Ten people were hospitalized with varying injuries as a result of the crash.
One of the people injured was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
He was pronounced dead by attending physicians on Nov. 6.
Police identified the man as 40-year-old Kevin Coutts of Ingersoll.
According to a press release, the investigation was ongoing, and police said charges were pending.