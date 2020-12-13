KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police confirm they are investigating what is believed to be a targeted drive-by shooting in Cambridge on Sunday evening.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting near Pretoria Road and Samuelson Street at 5:50 p.m., where police blocked off a portion of the street to investigate on Sunday.

According to police, as a 19-year-old man was exiting his vehicle, another vehicle drove past firing shots at the victim and injuring him.

The victim was struck once during the shooting and transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as a light-coloured Honda Civic or Toyota Corolla.

Police tweeted shortly after 6 p.m. that two suspects wearing dark clothing fled the area. No further description was provided.

Police are also asking anyone with information about the suspects or the incident to contact them.

They add that if you see the vehicle or suspects do not approach them.