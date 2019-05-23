Featured
Man injured in daylight midtown robbery
One person was seen with what looked like multiple wounds on his chest. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
Published Thursday, May 23, 2019
Last Updated Thursday, May 23, 2019
A number of emergency services were on scene after a man was robbed in Kitchener.
Several paramedics along with a number of police cruisers responded to the Tim Hortons on King Street West on Thursday afternoon.
Police say a man was robbed of his bike and his backpack in the area there.
He seen with what looked like multiple wounds on his chest. Police confirmed that he suffered cuts to his chest during the incident.
He reportedly walked himself to the ambulance. He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
A canine unit was deployed on nearby Louisa Street, between Moore and King, where a suspect reportedly took off.
Police say the canines were used to recover the stolen property, which the suspect ditched in a backyard.
A suspect has reportedly been taken into custody.