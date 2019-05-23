

CTV Kitchener





A number of emergency services were on scene after a man was robbed in Kitchener.

Several paramedics along with a number of police cruisers responded to the Tim Hortons on King Street West on Thursday afternoon.

Police say a man was robbed of his bike and his backpack in the area there.

He seen with what looked like multiple wounds on his chest. Police confirmed that he suffered cuts to his chest during the incident.

He reportedly walked himself to the ambulance. He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A canine unit was deployed on nearby Louisa Street, between Moore and King, where a suspect reportedly took off.

Police say the canines were used to recover the stolen property, which the suspect ditched in a backyard.

A suspect has reportedly been taken into custody.