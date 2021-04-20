KITCHENER -- A man was injured in an alleged assault at a Kitchener motel on Monday night, according to police.

Officers were called to a motel in the area of Victoria Street North and Forfar Avenue around 9:20 p.m. In a release, police said they found a 28-year-old man with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital for treatment. Officials said the injuries aren't life-threatening.

Police said they believe the suspect is known to the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.