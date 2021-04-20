Advertisement
Man injured in alleged assault at Kitchener motel
Published Tuesday, April 20, 2021 12:04PM EDT
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- A man was injured in an alleged assault at a Kitchener motel on Monday night, according to police.
Officers were called to a motel in the area of Victoria Street North and Forfar Avenue around 9:20 p.m. In a release, police said they found a 28-year-old man with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital for treatment. Officials said the injuries aren't life-threatening.
Police said they believe the suspect is known to the victim.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.