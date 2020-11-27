KITCHENER -- A man suffered serious injuries as the result of a crash in Wellesley Thursday night.

Regional police say they were called to the area of William Hastings Line around 10:10 p.m. for a single-vehicle collision.

According to police, a black car was travelling west on William Hastings Line when it crossed the centre line, left the roadway and struck a hydro pole.

Police say as a result a 45-year-old Brussels man was taken to local hospital with a serious leg injury.

The man was also charged with careless driving.

Regional police responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash in the area of William Hastings Line Wednesday evening. That collision is still under investigation.