

CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a male or vehicle involved in an incident.

On Sept. 9 at approximately 8:15 p.m., an unknown male stopped his vehicle near Summit Ridge and Starwood Drives in Guelph.

He offered a ride home to some children, police said.

He is described as white, clean-shaven with blue or green eyes, wearing a black and red baseball cap with a grey sweater.

The suspect vehicle is described as a large pickup truck, black or purple in colour.

Police hare requesting the public for information regarding this incident.