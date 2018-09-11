Featured
Man in pickup truck approaches children
Published Tuesday, September 11, 2018 8:11AM EDT
Guelph Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a male or vehicle involved in an incident.
On Sept. 9 at approximately 8:15 p.m., an unknown male stopped his vehicle near Summit Ridge and Starwood Drives in Guelph.
He offered a ride home to some children, police said.
He is described as white, clean-shaven with blue or green eyes, wearing a black and red baseball cap with a grey sweater.
The suspect vehicle is described as a large pickup truck, black or purple in colour.
Police hare requesting the public for information regarding this incident.