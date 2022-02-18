Man in his 20s among 3 new COVID-19 related deaths reported Friday in Waterloo Region

Waterloo Region health officials reported the deaths of three more people related to COVID-19 on Friday – a man in his 20s, a man in his 50s and a “person of unknown sex” in their 80s.

Because of a data cleanup, the region's total death count only increased by two on Friday.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 increased from 60 on Thursday to 64 on Friday, however the seven-day moving average of COVID-positive patients in local hospitals continues to fall.

Fifteen patients with COVID-19 are currently in ICU.

The region’s dashboard shows 24 active outbreaks. Ten of those are in long-term care or retirement homes, nine are in hospitals and five are in congregate settings – category which includes shelters, group homes or correctional facilities.

The seven-day average test positivity rate in Waterloo Region sits at 11 per cent.

Fifty-eight new lab-confirmed cases were added to the region’s total on Friday. The dashboard shows the active case count as 846, down 28 cases from Thursday.

To date, Waterloo Region has reported 39,969 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, 38,718 resolved cases and 389 deaths.

Of the eligible population five and up, 88.3 per cent have received 1 dose, 84.4 per cent have two doses and 48.2 have also received a booster.

Provincial picture

Hospitalizations and intensive care admissions related to COVID-19 dropped again on Friday to a low Ontario has not seen since early January.

This comes a day after Ontario’s top doctor said the worst of Omicron is “behind us,” declaring that the province reached its peak several weeks ago.

Health officials logged 1,281 COVID-19 hospitalizations – the lowest number of admissions since Jan. 3 when there were 1,232.