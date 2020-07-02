KITCHENER -- Officers were still on scene on Friday morning after a man was found dead inside of a home in the Township of Centre Wellington on Wednesday.

Police tape surrounded the home on Poplar Place while a forensic team searched the property for evidence.

Wellington County OPP say they went to a residence around 11:30 a.m. Canada Day to check on the well-being of a person inside. Officers were able to get inside the home, where they found a dead man.

“In a neighbourhood like this, you don’t hear anything bad happening,” one resident told CTV News in an interview on Friday.

“No street fights or anything like that, then all of a sudden you hear something like this. It’s not right.”

The Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Services worked with the Chief Coroner of Ontario to begin a death investigation. Police say an autopsy revealed that the man died of a homicide.

One man is in custody, although police say the investigation is still early and no charges have been mentioned at this point.

Officials say there is no reason to believe there is any risk to public safety.

The identities of the victim and the man in custody have not been released.

Police say they will release further information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.