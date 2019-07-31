

CTV Kitchener





The SIU is investigating a police-involved shooting in Brantford.

A 48-year-old man is in critical condition, according to police.

The man has been taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

At around 10 a.m. Brantford police responded to a residence on Ava Road after receiving a call from a man in distress.

When police arrived, they say a man drove away in a vehicle and officers followed him to the area of Pearl Street and St. James Street.

Officials say shortly after the man got out of the vehicle, there was an interaction and two officers discharged their firearms.

The man was struck multiple times.