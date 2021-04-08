Advertisement
Man in critical condition following motorcycle crash near Puslinch
Published Thursday, April 8, 2021 7:31AM EDT
Officials investigate a serious crash near Puslinch. (Source: Andrew Collins) (Apr. 7, 2021)
KITCHENER -- A man is in critical condition after a crash between a motorcycle and pickup truck south of Puslinch.
Emergency crews were called to the scene after 6 p.m. in the area of Hwy. 6 and Regional Road 97.
Hamilton paramedics say they took the man on the motorcycle to a trauma centre.
There is no word yet on what caused the crash.