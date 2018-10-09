Featured
Man in critical condition after shed fire
Published Tuesday, October 9, 2018 12:30PM EDT
A man is in critical condition after a shed fire in Six Nations on Monday evening.
Emergency crews attended River Range Road around 7:30 p.m.
When they arrived, a storage shed was on fire, and a male was lying unresponsive by the back door.
The Six Nations fire chief said another person tried to drag the man away and put out the fire.
The cause of the fire was not determined.