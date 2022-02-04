Man in 30s among 2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Waterloo Region on Friday

Waterloo Region health officials reported the COVID-19-related deaths of a man in his 30s and a man in his 60s on Friday. News of the two additional deaths came in the region's daily COVID-19 update.

Health officials declined to provide additional information about the man in his 30s who died, citing privacy concerns.

Earlier on Friday, the region's medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang broke down data on the 42 COVID-19-related deaths reported in January, explaining the ages ranged from people in their 50s to people over 100.

Of the 372 COVID-19-related deaths recorded in Waterloo Region since the beginning of the pandemic, only 11 have been people under the age of 50.

A graph shows the test positivity rate in Waterloo region, the most recent six days are considered interim (shown in red) and should interpreted with caution. (Region of Waterloo)

Test positivity – which health officials consider an important indicator of COVID-19 trends, along with wastewater monitoring and outbreak numbers – continues to fall. As of Friday, the seven-day average test positivity rate sits at 12.3 per cent.

The number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in the region dropped by eight between Thursday and Friday and currently sits at 98. Twenty-two of those patients are receiving care in the ICU.

(Region of Waterloo)

The region's dashboard shows 83 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday along with 84 new recoveries. Since the beginning of the pandemic the region has reported 38,855 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 36,369 recoveries.

There are currently 59 active outbreaks in the region. Just over half are in long-term care and retirement homes. Fourteen are in congregate settings like shelter, group homes or correctional facilities and 13 are in hospitals.

A graph shows new cases reported by day since February 2020 in Waterloo Region. (Region of Waterloo)

Of the eligible population five and up, 88.35 per cent have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 83.62 per cent are considered fully vaccinated with two doses.

Provincially, Ontario health officials reported another drop in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units across Ontario on Friday.

The province said 2,634 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19. On Thursday, officials said that 2,797 people were in hospital with the disease.

Health officials also said there are currently 517 people with COVID-19 in ICUs across the province. On Thursday, that number was 541. The province also reported that 60 more people have died due to COVID-19.