A 38 year old London man has been identified by Ontario Provincial Police after he was killed motorcycling outside Turkey Point on Saturday.

They say Phillip Howard was riding on Spooky Hollow Road when he left the roadway and collided with a metal gate and then a tree.

Howard was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed between for approximately six hours for investigation.

Speed and alcohol are not considered factors.

OPP say the incident is still under investigation and a post mortem is scheduled early this week.