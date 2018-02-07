Featured
Man hurt in Highway 8 crash dies in hospital
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, February 7, 2018 10:33AM EST
A man sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a Stratford-area collision died in hospital 10 days later.
The two-vehicle crash occurred Jan. 17 on Highway 8 near Sebringville.
Perth County OPP say Clarence Douglas, a 59-year-old man from the Kapuskasing area, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died in hospital Jan. 27.
Douglas had been driving an SUV which collided with a tractor-trailer. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.
No charges will be laid in connection with the collision.