A man seriously hurt when his car hit a tree in Norfolk County has died of his injuries.

The crash occurred March 31 on Main Street in Courtland east of Tillsonburg.

A few minutes before the crash, the 28-year-old man had allegedly driven away after a police officer attempted to pull him over in Tillsonburg.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is looking into whether police action contributed to the man’s death.

According to the SIU, the man died in hospital Sunday morning.