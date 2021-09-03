Man hospitalized with stab wound in 'altercation', police say

KITCHENER -

A man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds following an altercation in Kitchener on Thursday evening.

Waterloo regional police were called to the area of Victoria Street North and Weber Street West around 11:30 p.m. Officials said they determined there were two people involved in an altercation on King Street, resulting in the injuries. The two people were known to each other, according to police.

The victim was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.