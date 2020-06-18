KITCHENER -- A man was airlifted to hospital after police say he was stabbed multiple times in an altercation on Wednesday night.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to the area of Victoria Street South and Belmont Avenue West around 10 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. Police say a man in the area had been stabbed multiple times after the altercation, which involved several other men.

The 24-year-old Kitchener man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to police. Waterloo Regional Police won't be releasing the name of the hospital.

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived. The investigation is ongoing and officers canvassed the area on Thursday morning to try to speak with witnesses.

Police say they don't know how many suspects are involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.