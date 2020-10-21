KITCHENER -- A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Wellesley Township on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Manser Road and Streicher Line around 2:30 p.m. Police say an 81-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Impala when he failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 23-year-old woman.

The vehicles both left the road and hit two different hydro poles, according to officials.

The man was taken to Grand River Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The woman driving the other vehicle and her female passenger were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The intersection was closed for several hours while police investigated and while Waterloo North Hydro replaced the damaged poles.

Police say charges are pending.