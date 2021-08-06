GUELPH -- A man is in hospital with serious injuries following a collision on Imperial Road South in Guelph on Friday night.

Guelph police first tweeted about the incident around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say a male driver of one vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while a second driver was assessed for minor injuries.

Imperial Road South between Wellington Street West and Stephanie Drive remained closed while police and reconstruction officers investigated the crash.