Man hospitalized after serious crash on Imperial Road in Guelph
Published Friday, August 6, 2021 7:42PM EDT
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
GUELPH -- A man is in hospital with serious injuries following a collision on Imperial Road South in Guelph on Friday night.
Guelph police first tweeted about the incident around 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Police say a male driver of one vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while a second driver was assessed for minor injuries.
Imperial Road South between Wellington Street West and Stephanie Drive remained closed while police and reconstruction officers investigated the crash.