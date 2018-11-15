

CTV Kitchener





The K-W Humane Society is investigating after a dog bit a man's face on Wednesday, according to the animal's owner.

It happened at a home on Holborn Drive in the Idlewood neighbourhood Wednesday morning.

The owner of the dog says the 4-year-old mastiff named Bugatti bit her friend in the face.

Waterloo Regional Police said the victim was taken to hospital.

The dog was seized by the OSPCA and will be quarantined for 10 days.

The owner says Bugatti will be surrendered after the quarantined.