No charges will be laid in connection with a crash that sent an 80-year-old man to hospital, where he later died.

Grey County OPP say Walter Hill, a Georgian Bluffs resident, died last week.

Hill had been in hospital since May 29, when he was hit by a motorcycle while attempting to cross Highway 6 and 10 near Owen Sound.

The motorcyclist, a 63-year-old West Grey man, suffered minor injuries in the collision.