Man hit by motorcycle while crossing highway dies
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, June 18, 2018 2:30PM EDT
No charges will be laid in connection with a crash that sent an 80-year-old man to hospital, where he later died.
Grey County OPP say Walter Hill, a Georgian Bluffs resident, died last week.
Hill had been in hospital since May 29, when he was hit by a motorcycle while attempting to cross Highway 6 and 10 near Owen Sound.
The motorcyclist, a 63-year-old West Grey man, suffered minor injuries in the collision.