

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say they’re still searching for a man involved in Monday’s shooting at a Kitchener shopping plaza.

Through their investigation it was determined that an altercation broke out between three men around 5:40 p.m. at 500 Fairway Road, near Wilson Avenue.

A fourth man then fired multiple shots, hitting one man and two women.

Police say the women were innocent bystanders.

The shooter was last seen running behind the plaza and across the LRT tracks.

A resident in one of the apartment building beside those tracks captured video of officers and a canine unit searching for the shooter.

The suspect is described as black, wearing black casual pants, a black hoodie, white socks and a red backpack.

Anyone who sees the suspect should not approach him and contact police immediately.

The man who was shot was airlifted to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

One of the woman who was hurt remains in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The other woman received medical treatment and has now been released from hospital.

Waterloo Regional Police say it's unclear whether the men and the shooter knew each other.

They are continuing to investigate the incident and say there will be an increased police presence throughout the day Tuesday.

Officers will also be canvassing the area as they seek additional witnesses and information.

They have also released a security image of a man wanted in connection to the shooting.