KITCHENER -- This is part three of a three-part series on mental health for #BellLetsTalk day. Part two was published on Jan. 29, 2020.

Tom Harman hopes to help end the stigma around mental illness one t-shirt at a time.

"I have a wife, I have a good job, great friends and supportive family," Harman says. "You would never know that I deal with anxiety, sometimes, on a daily basis."

Harman experienced his first panic attack at his doctor’s office when he was 28.

"This huge wave of emotion, nausea, tingling sensation over my body, my face, my hands, my knees, my elbows, not knowing what was happening, like the walls were closing in," Harman says.

He shared his experience with his family and discovered his father had been taking anti-depressants for most of his life.

His father died of a heart attack in 2018, at the age of 64, just a month after Harman's wedding.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This is me on my wedding day with my dad. I got married on July 28, 2018. He passed away on August 24. Less than 4 weeks later. My father took antidepressants most of his life. I didn't know this until I had my first panic attack at 28 years old. Like most men, he was hesitant to see any kind of doctor. He rarely spoke about his experience with depression, but this also didn't limit him from being an incredible father. He had a loving personality, and was very much a home body. As I gracefully enter my 30's the allure of nighttime social gatherings is fading, and like my father I have an increasing desire to always make sure I'm home by nine. I saw my dad a few days before he passed away. He had badly hurt his back and was in a pill induced haze, trying to gain some mobility. Without knowing exactly what was going on, he heard my voice in the room. His last words to me were asking if "I needed a ride anywhere". He was in no condition to walk, let alone drive. He passed away peacefully at home a few days later. He cared about me until the very end. This project is for him, and many others like him. Miss you dad. Tom

"[He was] very outgoing, fun to be around. Nothing but positive memories about him," Harman says

Harman created the Home By Nine clothing company in his father’s memory.

"My father was the type of person, no matter where he was, he made sure he was home by nine. He was a homebody," says Harman.

Harman is now sharing his story and profits to support mental health awareness and services in his community.

"Every item sold, we take one dollar and donate it directly to the CMHA to get people the help they rightfully deserve," Harman says.

The money raised goes directly to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

For Harman, no matter what time it is, it's never too late to spread the word.