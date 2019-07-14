Featured
Man from Waterloo Region identified in fatal plane crash
The scene of a plane crash outside Wawa, Ont. Thursday that left two people dead. (July 14, 2019)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, July 14, 2019 5:49PM EDT
A man from Waterloo Region has been identified as one of the victims in a fatal plane crash in Hawk Junction.
The remote fly-in fishing charter Hawk Air said two of its employees, pilot Adam Hobbs and Bob Gregorini, had died in a crash in a Facebook post on Friday.
A family member confirmed Hobbs is from New Dundee.
The plane had gone down near a hydro substation just outside of Wawa around 9 a.m on Thursday.
OPP are continuing to investigate.