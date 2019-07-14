

CTV Kitchener





A man from Waterloo Region has been identified as one of the victims in a fatal plane crash in Hawk Junction.

The remote fly-in fishing charter Hawk Air said two of its employees, pilot Adam Hobbs and Bob Gregorini, had died in a crash in a Facebook post on Friday.

A family member confirmed Hobbs is from New Dundee.

The plane had gone down near a hydro substation just outside of Wawa around 9 a.m on Thursday.

OPP are continuing to investigate.