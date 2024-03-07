Man from British Columbia arrested following child exploitation investigation in Guelph

A man from British Columbia has been arrested after an investigation into inappropriate contact with a Guelph girl.

Guelph police launched an investigation after they say a 12-year-old girl from Guelph was exploited for intimate videos and photos by an unknown person on the social media platform Snapchat.

Guelph police worked with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to obtain information from Snapchat about the unknown person.

The information was passed along to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) who executed a search warrant at the University of British Columbia, leading to the arrest of a male student.

He is due in court later this month.