Man found unconscious in vehicle, charged with impaired driving: WRPS

KITCHENER -

Waterloo regional police have charged a man with impaired driving after he was found unconscious in a vehicle in Kitchener.

Officers were called to the area of Weber Street East and Franklin Street North around noon Thursday for a report of a male driver unconscious in a vehicle.

According to a news release from police, bystanders woke the man up and he went into a business in the area.

Officers found the man in the business and arrested him. Officials said they found 42 grams of suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle, along with brass knuckles.

A 34-year-old Wilmot man has been charged with operating a vehicle while impaired, possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He's scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 17.