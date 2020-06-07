Advertisement
Man found on Kitchener trail with serious head injuries
Published Sunday, June 7, 2020 11:58AM EDT
Regional Police have taped off part of Woolner Trail in Kitchener after a man was found with serious head injuries. (Edwin Huras/CTV Kitchener) (June 7, 2020)
WATERLOO -- An area of a Kitchener trail has been taped off by police after a man was found with serious head injuries.
Regional Police say the man was found around noon on Saturday on Woolner Trail.
Officials are asking residents to avoid the increased police presence in the area on Sunday.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.