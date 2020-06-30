WATERLOO -- Police say they're investigating a man's death near the intersection of Guelph Line and No. 10 Sideroad in Milton as a homicide.

Halton police say they received a call at around 6 a.m. on Tuesday from a passerby who spotted the deceased.

Police say they believe the man's death is the result of a homicide. The Office of the Chief Coroner will perform an autopsy in Toronto.

The man hasn't been identified.

The homicide bureau has taken over the investigation.

There is no known threat to public safety, according to officials.

A heavy police presence is expected for most of Tuesday at the intersection just north of the Mohawk Racetrack. People are asked to avoid the area.

Halton police say there will be further updates provided, but are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 905 825 4747.