WATERLOO -- A man has been found dead near the intersection of Guelph Line and No. 10 Sideroad in Milton.

Halton police say they received a call at around 6 a.m. on Tuesday from a passerby who spotted the deceased.

There is no known threat to public safety, according to officials.

Homicide investigators have taken over, but the death is not yet deemed suspicious.

A heavy police presence is expected for most of Tuesday at the intersection just north of the Mohawk Racetrack. People are asked to avoid the area.

Halton police say there will be further updates provided, but are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 905 825 4747.