

CTV Kitchener





Firefighters have found the body of man inside a Cambridge home where fire broke out early Thursday morning.

Crews were called to the Queen Street East around 1:30 a.m.

They say flames were coming from the first floor and heavy smoke was pouring out of the second floor.

“Firefighters met three family members that mentioned that there one more person may be inside,” says Chief Neil Main of the Cambridge Fire Department. “The crews proceeded to look for the fourth person and found the deceased inside the building.”

The man’s name has not been released.

Neighbours say a couple and their daughter lived in the home and the man lived in the basement.

“I feel devastated for the family,” says neighbor Sharon Moyer. “I feel horrible and I hope they’re alright.”

There were working smoke alarms in the home.

“I’ve been advised that witnesses did hear smoke alarms in this instance,” says Ross Nichols, of the Ontario Fire Marshall’s office. “Working smoke alarms are so very important to early warning of a fire and better chance of escape.”

The Ontario Fire Marshall is still investigating the cause.

Damage is estimated at more than $300,000.