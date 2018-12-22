Featured
Man found dead in Thames River
The London police Major Crimes division has launched an investigation after a body was discovered on the bank of the Thames River. (Brent Lale / CTV London)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 22, 2018 5:08PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 22, 2018 5:14PM EST
Police are investigating after a body was found in a river in London, Ont.
London police say a bystander called 911 around 9 a.m. Saturday to report what looked like a body floating in the Thames River south of Gibbons Park.
When police and firefighters arrived, they pulled the body of a dead male from the water.
Investigators are asking for help identifying the man.
They describe him as having dark hair and facial hair, wearing black athletic pants, a purple T-shirt with a Los Angeles Lakers logo on the front, black Nike shoes and a thick necklace.
Police say they are unable to confirm if the death is suspicious as the investigation is ongoing.