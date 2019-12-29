KITCHENER -- Person found dead in crashed vehicle identified

The investigation continues after a man was found dead in a crashed pickup truck in between Kitchener and Guelph. A passerby out for a walk noticed the vehicle around 1 p.m. on Monday and called the police.

Officials have identified the deceased as 47-year-old David Frank Douglas Watters of Kitchener. The truck was apparently in a vulnerable place that they couldn’t get too for a while.

Eight overdoses in 6 days: Guelph issues public health alert

A public health alert has been issued in Guelph after eight people overdosed in just six days. The city says they’ve attributed the overdoses to clear or white fentanyl and purple fentanyl.

Public Health says the symptoms include atypical or erratic body movements. They’re also warning residents about an extremely potent version of the drug, this one called black fentanyl.

Guelph’s consumption and treatment site are open through the holidays.

Human remains found near where a Guelph hiker went missing in 2018

Human remains found in Joshua Tree National Park may belong to a Guelph man who went missing nearly a year and a half ago. Paul Miller's family confirms that the remains were found not far from where he vanished in July of 2018.

Dawne Robinson, Miller's sister, tells CTV that the analysis of the remains is underway.

"We are keeping our fingers crossed, as strange as that may sound, we are hoping that it’s Paul because it’s been a long year and a half," she says.

Baden woman faces difficult recovery after a devastating crash

Zoey Waters was driving to a horse barn when she was involved in a head-on crash on Highway 6 north of Arthur. She was airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital where she remains in a coma and on life support.

Her family says she broke bones in both her ribs and legs, ruptured her spleen, had a collapsed lung, fractured her skull and is suffering from a serious brain injury.

“When the doctor comes into the room to update the family for the first time and you realized the extent of the injuries, you just… your heart just drops,” says her uncle Shane Waters. “You don’t know what kind of fight you have ahead of you or what kind of fight she has ahead of her.”

Family and friends have set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for Waters’ recovery.

Expected chaos comes to Fairview Mall for Boxing Day

Kitchener’s CF Fairview Park Mall was no exception to the Boxing Day rush.

Waterloo Region shoppers flocked by the thousands to the shopping centre and stores across the area in hopes of finding good post-Christmas Day deals. One unfortunate shopper felt the rush in the parking lot when someone parked in an irregular spot and trapped their vehicle in.

“I wanted to kick their mirror,” they said. “But that’s not very Christmas-like.”