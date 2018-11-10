

CTV Kitchener





OPP say a man from Grey Highlands has died just hours after officers responded to a family dispute at the same address.

Around 7:30 p.m. Friday, OPP were called to a property on Artemesia-Glenelg Townline, west of Flesherton.

They say two males were involved but one of them had left before officers arrived on scene.

Later that same night, around 2:17 a.m., OPP received a report of a sudden death at the property.

The man that police had spoken to earlier was found dead.

OPP say the SIU has invoked its mandate so they are not able to provide further information on in the incident.

The SIU investigates all incidents involving police where there has been serious injury or death.