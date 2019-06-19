

CTV Kitchener





The Guelph Police Service is investigating the death of a man found behind a plaza in the city's north end.

The man was discovered by a citizen on Tuesday afternoon in the area of Starwood Drive and Grange Road.

Police received the call just before 1:00 p.m.

A nearby resident tells CTV that the discovery was made by kids at a nearby public school, who were on their lunch break.

Police say the man, 30, of Georgetown, will not be identified.

The investigation has determined that the man died of medical causes, and his death is not being considered suspicious.

They stress that there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Services.