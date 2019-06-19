

CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police Service is investigating the death of a man found behind a plaza in the city's north end.

The man was discovered by a citizen on Wednesday afternoon in the area of Starwood Drive and Grange Road.

Police received the call just before 1:00 p.m.

A nearby resident tells CTV that the discovery was made by kids at a nearby public school, who were on their lunch break.

Police know the identity of the 30-year-old man, but are withholding his name until family is notified.

The cause of death is not known but police are working with the coroner to determine how the man died.

They stress that there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Services.