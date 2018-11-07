

CTV Kitchener





A driver who allegedly fled from a RIDE check and smashed into an OPP cruiser has been identified and a search warrant is being sought.

On Nov. 7 at around 1 a.m., members of the Wellington County OPP were conducting the check on the Hanlon Expressway near College Avenue in Guelph.

A male driver refused to provide a driver’s license, refused to turn off his vehicle when asked and then drove toward officers there.

According to a press release, the officers “narrowly avoided serious injuries [by] instinctively dodging the car.”

The man reportedly continued into Guelph and struck a marked OPP cruiser.

Due to his dangerous driving, police disengaged to prevent further public safety risk.

On Wednesday afternoon, police said they had identified the suspect and would be seeking a warrant for his arrest.