

CTV Kitchener





A Woodstock hunter who killed two turkeys in one day has pleaded guilty to breaking Ontario’s conservation regulations.

According to Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, the man admitted to unlawfully killing more than one wild turkey in one day and for failing to immediately attach a game seal to a wild turkey.

It is illegal under Ontario law to kill more than one wild turkey in a day.

The offences dated back to April 26. Each offence carried a fine of $600.

The ministry says it became aware of the violations through a phone tip.