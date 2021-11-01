Man fatally struck by vehicle on Hwy. 85, police asking for help identifying him

KITCHENER -

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man they say was hit by a vehicle on the expressway in Waterloo.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Hwy. 85 northbound near Northfield Drive around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say the man was hit by a passenger vehicle and that drugs or alcohol were not a factor for the driver. They remained on scene, were uninjured, and contacted police.

OPP add that the man who was hit was in a lane on the highway, but it's not clear how he got there, as there was no vehicle associated to him in the area.

"We are waiting for the outcomes of the post mortem examination," said Sgt. Kerry Schmidt of the OPP. "Obviously a very tragic outcome for that person's family and obviously a very traumatic event for the driver of the vehicle."

The highway has since been reopened.

The man who was killed is described as in his 20s to 30s, well groomed, and was wearing a grey sweater, track pants, and shoes.

Police say they do not know who he is at the time. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Cambridge OPP at 519-654-0150.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Natalie Van Rooy