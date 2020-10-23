KITCHENER -- A 22-year-old Fergus man is dead after he was hit by a car on Highway 7/8 in Wilmot Township.

Police said that the man had crashed his vehicle on Thursday night. He then reportedly walked onto the road in foggy conditions, which is when he was hit by another vehicle.

He died from his injuries as a result.

Police did not release the man's name. It's not clear what caused the initial crash, or whether any charges are expected.