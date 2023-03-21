Man fails driving test, almost hits four people, does burnouts in parking lot: Guelph police

Guelph police have charged a man who they say failed a driving test, then drove off, nearly hit four people, and did burnouts in a parking lot.

According to a news release, officers were called to a Woodlawn Road West plaza around 4 p.m. Monday after a man got angry that he failed his driving test.

He allegedly yelled at staff, got into his vehicle, sped through the parking lot, drove through a walkway, nearly hit four people, and then did a number of burnouts.

Police say they found him sitting in the driver's seat of the parked vehicle.

A 36-year-old Brampton man has been charged with dangerous driving and stunt driving. He was banned from driving for a month and his vehicle was impounded for two weeks.