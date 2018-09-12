

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police say a man is facing charges after two traffic charges after an incident in Mapleton Township.

OPP say just before midnight on Monday a Wellington County OPP officer was monitoring traffic and conducting radar in the area of a newly installed roundabout location on Wellington Road 7 and Wellington Road 109.

The officer was travelling southbound when he observed a westbound red sedan enter the roundabout and make a sharp left turn against the flow of traffic.

The officer visually confirmed that the roundabout was clearly marked with arrows and signs directing traffic to the right.

As the vehicle approached the Wellington Road 7 exit it made another sharp left turn, exiting the roundabout at a high speed and proceeded southbound.

The officer says the vehicle was clocked going over 165 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

Police say 72-year-old Eon Robert Deleon of Kincardine is facing racing charges and wrong way roundabout charges.

He is set to appear in Guelph Provincial Court Oct. 17, 2018.

His driver’s license and vehicle were seized for a period of seven days as per statute.