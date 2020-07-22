WATERLOO -- A 73-year-old man from Guelph has been charged with 31 counts relating to fraud.

In a Tuesday news release, police say he is facing 22 counts of utter forged document, four counts of using a forged document, one count of mischief to data, and four counts of fraud over $5,000.

The charges are a result of an extensive mortgage fraud investigation that was started back in 2012, according to officials.

The accused was released on an undertaking with conditions and is expected to appear in court on Nov. 3.

Police did not publicly identify him.