KITCHENER -- A man is facing fraud charges in Guelph after being arrested in Oshawa on other fraud-related charges.

Guelph Police report that two suspects stole a point of sale terminal from a Harvard Road restaurant on March 25.

They say the terminal was used to charge back or refund several prepaid credit cards to a total of over $86,000 between March 25 and April 2.

The suspects allegedly obtained the security code for the terminals used by the restaurant from a leaked source on the internet.

The security codes allowed them to charge back or refund money onto fraudulent cards that could be used elsewhere and initially undetected, according to officials.

Guelph Police identified one suspect from their investigation as a 41-year-old Oshawa man.

The man was brought in to Guelph on Nov. 27 after he was arrested by Durham Police.

He is facing charges of fraud over $5,000 and theft under $5,000.