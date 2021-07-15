KITCHENER -- A Guelph man is facing several fraud charges after switching price tags on items at a south-end business.

In a news release, Guelph police say shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, staff at the businesses reported a man who had defrauded the store several times before, was back.

Police say the man had attended the business four times in the past month.

According to police, each time the man was there, he removed price tags from cat food valued at $1.48 each and placed the price tags on much more expensive items, which he then purchased using a self-checkout.

As a result, a 29-year-old Guelph man is facing four counts of fraud under $5,000.

He is set to appear in a Guelph court on Oct. 22.